Today will be sunny and 89. SW wind at 5-15 gusting to 25. Tonight will be clear and 67. South wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be 93 and mostly sunny. SSW wind at 5-15. PM storms could be severe. Wednesday will be 87 and sunny. 20% chance of storms. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 86. 40% chance of storms. Severe weather possible? Friday will be mostly sunny and 84. 30% chance of PM storms. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and 82. 40% chance of storms. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 91.