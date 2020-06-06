Siouxland Forecast: June 06, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s been a bit cloudy and hot today with highs in the 90s but a beautiful breeze from the southeast between 15 and 20 mph.

We do have a marginal risk for some severe weather in far northwest Siouxland this evening, and the farther northwest you head the risks continue to strengthen from the marginal risk to a slight risk to an enhanced risk.

The good news is, we are looking at a quiet night for most of Siouxland despite northwestern Siouxland seeing a slim chance for some strong to severe storms. We also have a major cold front moving through next week that will drop temperatures into the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures this afternoon are currently ranging from the 80s to the 90s.

It may be hot out there, but we have a beautiful breeze from the southeast between 15 and 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that most of the area has been dry with some cloud coverage, however, the northwest area of Siouxland is already seeing some showers and thunderstorms move through the area. This also coincides with the marginal and slight risk around there.

Tonight, we are looking at a quiet but breezy night as we fall to a low of 75 by tomorrow morning with winds up to 15 mph from the south, southeast.

