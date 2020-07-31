Siouxland Forecast: July 31, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

We are looking at a pleasant weekend coming our way despite the chance for some storms tomorrow afternoon, with comfortable temperatures to look forward to next week.



Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area with light winds from the north, northeast up to 10 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a fairly quiet night with a few thin clouds in the area.



The out the door forecast for today shows that it will be sunny today and pleasant as we rise to a high of 84 by this afternoon.



Then tonight we will continue to be mostly clear and quiet as we fall to a low of 60 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see if we will be able to turn our air conditioners off this coming week!