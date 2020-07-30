Siouxland Forecast: July 30, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Jr. Siouxland!

We are looking at seasonal highs in the 80s coming our way with sunshine returning tomorrow and a slim rain chance for Saturday.

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning in the 60s across Siouxland with light winds from the NE between 5 and 10 mph. Winds are likely to increase to around 15 mph by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we continued to see showers and thunderstorms in the area through the overnight hours before they started clearing between 1 and 2 am this morning.

The out the door forecast for today shows that temperatures are going to be on the cooler, more pleasant side today as they rise to a high of 83 by this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Then tonight we will continue to be on the more cloudy side as we cool off to a low of 61 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how long those seasonal 80s are going to stick around.