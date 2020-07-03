Siouxland Forecast: July 3, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening and happy Fourth of July Weekend! Make sure you have plenty of water with you where ever you go to celebrate this year because it is going to be a toasty one.

Siouxland is looking at a mostly clear and humid night tonight, with a hot and sunny Fourth of July Saturday, and minimal rain chances coming our way this week.

Temperatures this afternoon in Siouxland are ranging in the 80s and low 90s with very light winds from the east, southeast betwen 5 and 10 mph.

We had a severe warned thunderstorm move through parts of Siouxland this afternoon bringing large hail and damaging winds to parts of the area. The good news is, there are no more active warnings in the area and skies should continue to gradually clear back up as we head into tonight.

Tonight there is a firework show in South Sioux City at Freedom Park starting at 11:59 p.m. Temperatures around the start of the show will be in the mid-70s with light winds. It will also continue to be humid outside.

And tonight we are looking at a mild night as temperatures continue to drop into the upper 60s by tomorrow with a morning low of 68 degrees, light winds, and mostly clear skies.