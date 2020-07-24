Siouxland Forecast: July 24, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We’ve made it to the weekend!

Unfortunately this weekend is looking to be another hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index between 100 and 110 degrees, with thunderstorms returning on Sunday.

Temperatures this morning are already on the warm side in the 70s across Siouxland. The good news is, we are looking at breezy winds this morning and throughout the day between 5 and 15 mph from the south, southeast.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that its been a fairly quiet night with mostly clear skies.

The out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be a hot and humid one today with a high of 94 and a heat index around 100 degrees.

With this, and how tomorrow is going to be, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of Siouxland which will be in effect from 12 pm today until 9 pm tomorrow.

Then tonight, we will see an increase in cloud coverage with a slim rain and thunderstorm chance overnight as we fall to a low of 77 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to when we could see that slim storm chance overnight.