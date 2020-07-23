Siouxland Forecast: July 23, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We will see some isolated thunderstorms this morning before becoming mostly sunny and a hot weekend returning with a heat index of 100 degrees or higher.



Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s and low 70s with light winds from the east, northeast between 5 and 10 mph. We will most likely see these winds increase a bit throughout the morning and afternoon hours.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we were mostly clear overnight, but around 3 am we started to see the isolated thunderstorms moving into western Siouxland.



The out the door forecast shows that temperatures will rise into the low 90s for a high of 92 by this afternoon with morning isolated thunderstorms before mostly sunny skies return.



Then tonight we will be quiet and mild with partly cloudy skies and a low of 73 by tomorrow morning.



As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those isolated thunderstorms in the area.