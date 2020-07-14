Siouxland Forecast: July 14, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!



We are looking at a wet Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms leading to a nice break from the heat until it returns by this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the low 70s with fairly light winds from the south, southeast between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas towards northern Siouxland seeing winds closer to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area over the last few hours.

Here’s a look at your our the door forecast for today, it’s going to be on the cooler side with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Then tonight we will start drying out as we fall to a low of 60 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when the heat is going to return to Siouxland.