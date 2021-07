SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the passage of the storms and showers we’ll see clearer conditions in the area. Temperatures are forecasted to get back into the low 80s for the region with northern winds through the area.

Through the week we’ll see temperatures remain in the 80s with a few rain chances popping up later in the week.

