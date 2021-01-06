Siouxland Forecast: January 6th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

With the wintery mix transitioning into snow this afternoon, we have a winter weather advisory in effect for portions of Siouxland, and we are looking at a very cloudy week ahead.

The wintery weather advisory, issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect until 6 pm tonight with a wintery mix expected ahead of the snow, with snow totals ranging between 1 and 3 inches by tonight.

Temperatures around Siouxland are on the chilly side this morning, ranging in the 30s across the area.

Winds are fairly light from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly rain in the area through the overnight hours with a little bit of a wintery mix mixed in.

And we will see a high of about 34 this afternoon with the wintery mix transitioning into snow with light winds.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 for all your winter weather updates.