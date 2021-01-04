Siouxland Forecast: January 4th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! I hope you all had a wonderful end to 2020 and a great start to the new year so far!

We are looking at some dense fog this morning, relatively mild temperatures through the start of this week, and a mid-week snow chance mixed in.

Dense fog is already prominent in the area and the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for a majority of Siouxland and will remain in effect until 6 a.m.

Visibility along I-29 and east of I-29 is greatly reduced, ranging from no visibility up to around a half a mile. Remember to drive with your headlights on, but not your high beams or brights as that makes the fog appear thicker while you are driving and slow down and take your time to get to where you need to go.

It’s also a cold one out there this morning with temperatures ranging from the teens to the low 30s. With temperatures below freezing, the fog in the area will likely be freezing fog once again so do be careful as it could lead to slick spots on the roads, especially when getting on or off a bridge/overpass.

Winds are thankfully on the lighter side coming from the northwest and southwest up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies through the night with a light rain/snow mix in western Siouxland.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see that we are looking at dense morning fog but a relatively mild afternoon with mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise to a high of 39.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning for all your fog related updates and to see when we are looking at our next round of snow in Siouxland!