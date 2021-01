It’s been a very nice day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s today. We’ve had plenty of sunshine to melt a lot of the snow. Tonight will be cold in the lower to mid teens, and it’ll be foggy in the morning. Tomorrow will be another warm day in the upper 30s, but clouds will increase.

By Wednesday we’ll have a chance of seeing some snow showers here in Siouxland. More details on that can be found in the 9 on 9 forecast.