Siouxland Forecast: January 3, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon, Siouxland.

Today, temperatures in central parts of the region have hovered in the mid 20s with temperatures above 30° in places to the west.

Southwest winds are between 5-10 mph pushing wind chills down into the teens.

The fog has persisted and another dense fog advisory has been issued for much of the region. That advisory will be in effect until 6 AM Monday.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper teens as fog continues alongside overnight passing clouds.

Expect sunny skies and milder weather tomorrow with a forecast high of 38° in Sioux City and northwest winds between 10-15 mph.

Sunny skies won’t last too much longer as we see clouds move in overnight, along with chances for snow showers midweek.