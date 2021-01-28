Siouxland Forecast: January 28, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland. We are one more day closer to the weekend.

Today is looking to be cloudy, cold, and breezy. But seasonal temperatures are looking to return this weekend along with a wintery mix.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side once again with temperatures ranging from the negatives to the mid-teens. But due to the breeze in the area, we are seeing a wind chill again this morning with real feel temperatures ranging from the negatives to the single digits.

Winds are coming from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph across the Siouxland area. This breeze is looking to stick around in the area throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a gradual increase in cloud covering in the area through the overnight hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a cloudy, cold, and breezy day as temperatures rise to a high of 26 by this afternoon.

