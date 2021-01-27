Siouxland Forecast: January 27th, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland!

We are looking at pockets of sunshine today with cold temperatures, a weekend wintery mix chance, and relatively seasonal temperatures returning to the area.

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the single digits to the mid-teens, with northern and Siouxland seeing wind chill values below zero.

Thankfully winds are on the light side this morning coming from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen cloudy skies overnight with light snow leading to a dusting around the central Siouxland areas.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a cold day today with pockets of sunshine and a high of 21 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see that wintery mix in Siouxland.

