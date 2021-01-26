Siouxland Forecast: January 26, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!



We have seen snow continue through the overnight hours so here’s a look at current road conditions around the Siouxland area. Most roads are considered partially to completely snow covered, with some roads so covered travel is actually not advised.



We are looking at lingering snow today, bitter temperatures ahead, and more precipitation chances next week.



Temperatures this morning are in the teens across the area. But with the wind chill we are seeing real feel temperatures in the negatives and single digits.



Winds are still breezy this morning coming from the north between 10 and 20 mph. We should see these winds calm down throughout the morning hours into this afternoon.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen snow showers through the overnight hours, but snow is looking to start clearing out between now and about 7 a.m.



And once the lingering snow clears out we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and bitter temperatures with a high of 17 by this afternoon with winds calming down becoming light.



As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how cold it’s going to get and when we could see more precipitation in the Siouxland area.