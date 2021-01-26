Siouxland Forecast: January 26, 2021

The snow that has fallen throughout the region has now moved to the east, and conditions have improved pretty quickly today. We had a cold day with highs in the teens and low 20s, with a bit of sunshine.

Tonight will be very cold with lows in the single digits and a few flurries. Tomorrow will be about like today except we’ll have a bit more sunshine. We’ll gradually warm back up to where we should be this time of year by Friday. Our next storm system will move into the area on Saturday and could bring a mixed bag of precipitation.