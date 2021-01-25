Siouxland Forecast: January 25th, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

—

Good Monday morning Siouxland. I hope you got to enjoy your weekend despite a little bit of snow mixed in.

We are actually looking at more snow today as well as Tuesday night and a cold and cloudy week ahead.

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the negatives in northeastern Siouxland to the mid 20s in south and southwestern Siouxland. The wind chill this morning is even colder, providing real feel temperatures from the negatives to the mid teens across the area.

Winds are a bit breezy from the east, northeast this morning between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some light flurries overnight in western Siouxland.

With more snow on the way today, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern Siouxland, which will stay in effect until 3 am tomorrow morning.

And taking a look at the day ahead, you can see we are looking at light snow with a light breeze and a high of 24 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see some snow and how much snow the area could see by tonight.