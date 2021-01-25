Siouxland Forecast: January 25, 2021

Snow showers spread throughout most of Siouxland this evening. Snow will continue tonight with the heaviest snow falling in southern Siouxland and the least amount of snow falling in northern Siouxland.

Expect roads to deteriorate overnight and into tomorrow morning. Travel will be tricky for the next 24 hours or so, so make sure you slow down and allow extra time for travel.

Tomorrow will be cold with a few morning snow flurries and showers and they will move out tomorrow afternoon. Expect skies to begin clearing out on Wednesday.