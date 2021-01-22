Siouxland Forecast: January 22nd, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We have made it through the week, we just have to get through today and the weekend is ours!

We’re looking at increasing clouds and chilly temperatures today, snow moving in tomorrow, and a colder and cloudy week ahead.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side in the single digits and teens across the area with wind chill values ranging from the negatives to the mid teens.

Winds are on the lighter side this morning coming from the north between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies overnight with clouds starting to move into western Siouxland.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see it is going to be chilly then what we’ve had here in Siouxland the past couple of days with a high of 26 by this afternoon and increasing clouds.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could start to see snow in the area tomorrow.