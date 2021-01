Expect snow showers this afternoon in Siouxland. Most of the snow will fall in the afternoon and evening, so expect slippery roadways later today and tonight. We’ll have the snow move off to the east overnight and tomorrow looks cold and cloudy. Snowfall totals for most of Siouxland will fall into the 1-3″ range, with higher amounts in far northern Siouxland around 4-5 inches.

Winds should be on the lighter side, so blizzard conditions are not expected.