Siouxland Forecast: January 21, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We are looking at a sunny, cool and breezy day today with snow likely on Saturday and a cloudy and cool week ahead of us.

Temperatures are currently in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning across the area.

Winds are on the lighter side this morning coming from the west, northwest up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies throughout the overnight hours.

And as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see that we are looking at a cool and sunny day as temperatures rise to a high of 42 by this afternoon with a light breeze mixed in.

