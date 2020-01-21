Siouxland Forecast: January 21, 2020

Today will be 23 with increasing clouds. South wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tonight will be 21 with a wintry mix likely. South wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tomorrow will be 34 with a 60% chance of a rain/snow mix. South wind at 5-10 mph. Thursday will be 31 and cloudy. 40% chance of snow. Friday will be 27 and mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Saturday will be 32 and partly cloudy. Sunday will be 34 and partly cloudy. Monday will be 37 and partly cloudy.
Good Day Pets
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.