Siouxland Forecast: January 20th, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are officially half way through the week!

We are looking at a sunny, mild and breezy day today, with temperatures starting to cool off by tomorrow and more snow chances coming this weekend and next week.

It is a bitter morning in Siouxland this morning as temperatures are ranging from the single digits to the low 20s with wind chill values ranging from the negatives to the mid teens.

Winds are a bit breezy this morning in portions of Siouxland coming from the south between 5 and 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours.

And as we take a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at mild temperatures as they rise to a high of 48 by this afternoon.

