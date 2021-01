Today was very warm with a high of 51. That’s 20 degrees above where we would normally be this time of year. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid 20s with a few clouds.

Tomorrow will be above average with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s with more sunshine. Friday looks much cooler in the upper 20s with a few more clouds. This weekend is when we could see some more snow flying in Siouxland!