Siouxland Forecast: January 19, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at gradual clearing in the skies today, warming up with sunshine through the middle of this week, and another cold front coming through this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 20s and low 30s across the area, but due to the breeze in Siouxland this morning we are seeing wind chill values in the teens and low 20s.

Winds are coming from the northwest ranging between 5 and 15 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 20 mph. We will continue to see a light breeze throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some scattered flurries across portions of eastern Siouxland through the overnight hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see we are looking at gradual clearing and breeze today as temperatures rise to a high of 35 by this afternoon.

