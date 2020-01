Tonight a Winter Weather Advisory will snap back into effect lasting until 7 AM on Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog & drizzle will create a thin glaze of ice on road surfaces. Travel carefully – especially on bridges which are more prone to icing up. The low overnight will fall to 19°.

A sunny and crisp Wednesday will follow with a high of 23°. The wind is going to be a nuisance with gusts peaking at 35 MPH.