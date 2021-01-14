Siouxland Forecast: January 14, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

Unfortunately with the high winds and incoming snow, the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for portions of Siouxland with snow moving in today and lingering into tomorrow, but a dry and quiet weekend coming our way.

Temperatures are currently in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, which is also our high for the day here in Siouxland.

Winds are already strong winds from the NW between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph already.

Due to these strong winds, the NWS has also issued a high wind warning for majority of Siouxland as we are looking at winds sustained between 30 and 40 mph with gusts looking to reach up to 60 mph possible.

And because of these strong winds mixed with the incoming snow, the National Weather Service has also issued a blizzard warning for the areas marked by red. This warning will go into effect at 6 pm this evening and will remain in effect through 6 pm tomorrow evening.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen showers through the overnight hours. We will continue to see showers through the morning hours until a wintery mix moves in later this morning before transitioning into snow.

And as I mentioned, we have already hit our high for the day as it’s happening now with a high of 36. We will now continue to see temperatures steadily drop throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon hours with these showers transitioning into snow by the early afternoon hours.

Get all your winter weather updates on our website.