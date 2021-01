Temperatures today have been dropping and snow has started falling. We’ll see snow showers continue tonight and into tomorrow morning with Blizzard Warnings in effect from this evening until 6 PM Friday. We’ll also see high winds with gusts around 50-60 MPH tonight and tomorrow morning.

Expect roadways to be come slippery tonight and tomorrow morning with very low visibility due to the snow. More information in the 9 on 9 forecast.