Siouxland Forecast: January 14, 2020

Tonight there’ll be flurries, areas of dense fog, and freezing drizzle as the temperature dips to 17°. Drive carefully as road conditions remain less than ideal! Winter Weather Advisories and Dense Fog Advisories have been put out by the National Weather Service through the overnight period...keep on the lowbeams and go slowly.

Beyond a foggy start, Tuesday is looking pretty good with mostly sunny skies and an above average high of 31°. A breezy and cooler Wednesday will follow under a partly cloudy sky with the high at 20°. The wind eases off on a quiet Thursday with more sunshine and a high of 18°.