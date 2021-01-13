Siouxland Forecast: January 13th, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland! We are officially halfway through the week and what a great week it’s been so far!

We are looking at a wonderful day today with sunshine and mild temperatures but overnight showers to snow tomorrow, and high winds which could lead to blowing snow.

Temperatures around Siouxland this morning are on the chilly side in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winds are very light this morning coming from the south, southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have become mostly cloudy through the overnight hours.

And looking at today’s out the door forecast you can see it’s going to be a wonderful day with some sunshine and temperatures rising to a high of 51 by this afternoon.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will start to see showers ahead of a wintery mix and snow.