Siouxland Forecast: January 13, 2021

Today has once again been another sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight looks chilly with lows in the lower 30s and light rain moving in overnight. It looks like we’ll see a few snowflakes mix in around sunrise, but I don’t anticipate much to accumulate. Winds will be gusting to around 50 MPH tomorrow.

We’ll then see snow move into the area Thursday night and Friday morning with totals around 1-3 inches. Winds will gust around 40-50 MPH which will create low visibility and tricky driving conditions.