Siouxland Forecast: January 12, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We are looking at the sunny and warm start to the week continuing with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average, but a cool down coming our way Thursday with some rain showers.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the upper teens and 20s in Siouxland.

Winds are on the calmer side this morning up to around 10 mph from the west.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we did see a few clouds move into the area through the overnight hours, but don’t worry we will see sunshine again today!

And taking a quick look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a pleasant winter day with temperatures rising to a high of 48 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how cool we will get following Thursday’s rain showers!