Siouxland Forecast: January 11th, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU)
—
Good morning Siouxland and happy Monday! I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend!
We will finally see some sunshine today with a warm start to this week and a chance for some showers on Thursday.
Temperatures are on the crisp side this morning in the 20s across the area.
Winds are slightly breezy from the southwest between 5 and 15 mph, we will continue to see this light breeze throughout the day today.
Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen gradual clearing through the overnight hours, which is leading to sunshine for the first time in about a week today!
And taking a quick look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a relatively mild and sunny day as temperatures rise to a high of 43 by this afternoon.
As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how long we will see clear skies and sunshine in Siouxland