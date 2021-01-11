Siouxland Forecast: January 11th, 2021

There's really not much going on in the weather world in Siouxland. We've had 30 degree days the last couple with cloudy skies and it looks like more of the same is in the forecast for both days this weekend. We could see some overnight freezing fog once again, but other than that, just mostly cloudy skies to go along with seasonal temperatures.

Next week looks a bit warmer and sunnier throughout the region. I think we may even break back into the 40s next week.