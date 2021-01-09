Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 9, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good evening Siouxland!

Clouds and temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s have persisted throughout the region today.

Winds are between 5-10 mph from the north. Wind chills are being felt in the lower 20s across Siouxland.

The fog that developed overnight has persisted through the day and will begin to increase again, though no dense fog advisories have been issued yet.

As we see some flurries develop to the northwest, some slight chances for flurries in central areas have developed for the evening.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the lower 20s with north winds close to 5 mph. Cloudy skies will persist tomorrow with temperatures close to the freezing point. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 mph again.

Cloudy skies will exit the region for the start of the work week as we see temperatures rise into the upper 30s and 40s.

