Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 31, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures for much of Siouxland will see highs similar to yesterday’s, with values in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

While starting off the day with mostly cloudy skies, clouds will be gradually decreasing and thinning after noon.

It will still be a little breezy as we see winds directed from the north northwest between 10-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph expected again.

Road conditions will return to normal after the slight icing over from the evening.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s as we see some sunshine to start off the work week.

