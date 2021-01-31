Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 31, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Having dodged much of the freezing drizzle and heavy snow that occurred to the east, Sunday in Siouxland has been normal, and maybe a little windy.

Temperatures have remained close to the 30° mark for much of the region. Winds over 15 mph from the northwest have made it feel like the mid teens for many of us.

Road conditions have returned to normal for much of the region, especially heading east towards I-35 where they saw most of the evening drizzle and snow.

Tonight, expect a quiet evening with mostly cloudy skies and winds settling down between 5 to 10 mph from the northwest.

Tomorrow, temperatures won’t change too much as we expect a forecast high of 30° here in Sioux City, with winds still from north northwest between 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will slowly increase through Wednesday, before we see our next event during the middle of the week.

