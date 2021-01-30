Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 30, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures are remaining close to the freezing point or just below it throughout much of Siouxland with dense clouds keeping things a little gray.

Winds are flowing from the north at over 10 mph, with some gusts reaching up to 30 mph. Those winds have kept wind chills in the mid 10s and lower 20s.

The biggest concern for the region is the possibility freezing drizzle glazing roadways before midnight. Central to eastern portions of Siouxland are the most likely to see some slick surfaces. This is why the winter weather advisory is still in effect until midnight tonight for those areas.

Overnight lows will remain in the upper 20s with dense clouds present and winds from the NNW at speeds between 10-15 mph. Gusts of over 20 mph are likely.

Tomorrow we see clouds persist and NNW winds between 10-15 mph. Those winds will gradually become calmer in the late afternoon.

We’ll have seasonal temperatures close to the freezing point for a few days, before we begin to see some warmer weather leading up to midweek.

