SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After light snow fell throughout Saturday evening, drier conditions will be in place Sunday as we see temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Winds have settled between 5-10 mph. Clouds will persist through much of the daytime with hints of sunshine through occasional breaks in the clouds.

While conditions remain dry here in Sioux City, another snow system will pass by to our south.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!