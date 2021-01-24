Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 24, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While central regions of Siouxland have seen more seasonal temperatures, conditions in the northern half have remained brisk with temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Northeast winds flowing throughout the region have kept wind chills down by another 5° throughout much of the area.

Clear skies for the day are coming to an end as we begin seeing more clouds move in from the southwest, with overnight temperatures dropping below 20° across Siouxland with an eastern flowing wind.

Those clouds will continue throughout the day tomorrow as we see another round of snow hit us, this one primarily affecting the southern half of Siouxland.

Highs for Monday will be in the low 20s for much of the region with northeast winds close to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Along with the snow, expect a cooler start to the week with below average temperatures.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!