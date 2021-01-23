Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 23, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s another cloudy day in Siouxland after the dusting of snow and morning showers passed through the area.

Temperatures have been ranging from the chilly upper teens in the north to the lower 30s in the south. Winds are southeast up to 15 mph, keeping the wind chills in the teens across the region.

Snow showers have remained to the north, but over the last few hours they have begun to develop better in the central areas of Siouxland and areas to the east.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight tonight, primarily for northern areas as they are expecting 3”-5” of snow accumulation. Snow will continue throughout the evening as we see temperatures settle into the upper 10s with shifting winds between 5-10 mph.

Daytime highs for tomorrow are similar to today as we expect them to climb to only the upper 20s, with north northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Warmer weather won’t be present for the start of the work week as cooler temps make an appearance on Monday and Tuesday.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!