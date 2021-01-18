Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 18, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! I hope you all got to enjoy your weekend once the snow stopped and the winds died down!



We are looking at scattered snow showers and flurries today, warming up with sunshine mixed in through the start of this week, but another weekend cold front is in the works for Siouxland.



Temperatures are on the colder side this morning ranging form the teens to the mid 20s.



Winds are very light this morning ranging from calm conditions up to 5 mph.



Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have already seen light scattered snow showers/flurries in portions of Siouxland through the overnight hours. This is what we are looking at throughout the day today.



And here’s a look at your out the door forecast, despite the chance for light scattered snow showers and flurries, we are looking at a seasonal day temperature wise as they rise to a high of 30 by this afternoon.



As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how warm we will get this week before the cold front moves through this coming weekend.