Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 17, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good afternoon Siouxland!

It’s a warmer and calmer day across the region as we saw some late morning sunshine. Highs for the day were reported in the mid 30s and a few lower 40s. The slightly breezy northwest winds kept it feeling 10° cooler to slightly dampen the warmer weather.

After that morning sunshine, we’ve seen clouds move in again that will persist through the evening, with temperatures dropping to the lower 20s.

Tomorrow bring cloudy skies and chances for some light snow during the daytime, with accumulation below half an inch. Highs for the day will be close to 30° with northeast winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Afterwards we begin to see a lessening of clouds as temperatures rise throughout the week.

