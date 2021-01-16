Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 16, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As we see clouds persist throughout Siouxland, temperatures have remained primarily in the mid 20s.

Winds have finally settled down to speeds closer to 15 mph after the blustery conditions of the last few days. With winds still being reported at close to 15 mph, wind chills are being felt in the mid-teens for much of the region.

As we head into the evening, cloudy skies will be the theme for the evening as we see overnight lows fall to the lower 20s with northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow doesn’t fare much better, as we see cloudy skies for the daytime with highs expected to reach into the lower 30s for much of the region. Wind conditions will be similar to today, reaching speeds between 10 and 15 mph with another chance of seeing 20 mph gusts.

As we begin to enter the workweek, we’ll see some slight flurry chances before we see some sunshine later in the week.

