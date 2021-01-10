Siouxland Forecast: Jan. 10, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hello Siouxland!

Despite the heavy cloud coverage, we’ve seen temperatures begin to rise for the region as daytime highs have reached into the mid 30s for the region.

Wind speeds are ranging between 5 mph up to 15 mph from the northwest, with no gusts being observed.

As the day transitions, we will begin to see cloud coverage decrease and move further east.

The overnight low in Sioux City will drop to the mid 20s with SSW winds between 5-10 mph. Along with clearer skies, sunshine and rising temperatures will finally be present. Highs for the region are expected to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for much of the week.

A warming trend will continue as we see temperatures rise more than 10° above seasonal averages for the much of the work week. Clearer skies make will make a great change compared to last week.

