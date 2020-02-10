Siouxland Forecast: February 9, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Good evening Siouxland!

What a way to start the week! We had some snow overnight in the northeast section of Siouxland, but today, lots of sunshine and thankfully winds starting to die down!

We are going to continue to see a sunny start to this week, with highs near 40s, and a minor rain chance coming up towards the end of the week.

Temperatures are currently on the mild side in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland.

Winds are coming form the northwest today between 10 and 25 mph. The good news is, as the day progresses, winds are going to be gradually dying down.

Satellite and radar imagery shows the last of the snow moving out of Soiuxland around 11 a.m. this morning, with clouds gradually clearing!

Then tonight is going to get chilly as we fall to a low of 16 by tomorrow morning with winds becoming calm and mostly clear skies overnight.

