Siouxland Forecast: February 8, 2020

Today started off on the sunny side but has become cloudy across the area. We have a wind and winter weather advisory in effect in Siouxland tonight, with rain, snow, and freezing drizzle on the way, but a warm start to the week.

Here is a look at the wind advisory that does include Woodbury County. We could see winds increase overnight to 20-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph at times.

And the winter weather advisory is mostly in the northeast section of Siouxland, which includes the areas that are looking at the greatest amount of snowfall overnight.

Temperatures right now are not too bitter out there as they are ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Winds are a bit breezy this afternoon, currently coming from the south between 10 and 15 mph. We will continue to see breezy conditions throughout the night ahead, but they will be shifting later tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly sunny across Siouxland today.

Then tonight we will see temperatures drop to a low of 28 by tomorrow morning with snow showers across Siouxland. As I mentioned, most of the heavier snow showers will be towards the northeast of Sioux City with winds eventually shifting, coming from the northwest but staying breezy overnight.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight 10 p.m. to see if you will get rain, snow, freezing drizzle, or a mix of all precipitation, and how much snow parts of Siouxland could see.


