The frigid temperatures are here and they will continue for at least a week. Expect some light snow over the weekend and into Monday morning. Around 1 inch will fall throughout the weekend in northern Siouxland. Sioux City will see around 1-3 inches of snow by Monday evening. Southern Siouxland will see around 2-4 inches of snow over the next few days.

Next week will be extremely cold, so remember to bring those pets in and keep your water dripping!

Have a safe and warm weekend.