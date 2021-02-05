Siouxland Forecast: February 5th, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay Siouxland!

We are looking at a blustery but sunny day today, weekend snow chances and frigid temperatures in the area.

Temperatures this morning are on the bitter side without taking the wind chill into consideration as they are ranging from the single digits to the mid-teens. And with the wind chill, they are ranging from the negatives to the teens.

Winds this morning are breezy from the northwest between 5 and 15 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few light flurries in southern Siouxland as skies continued to clear up.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a blustery but sunny day with a breeze and temperatures rising to a high of 24 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 a.m. to see when we could see snow this weekend and to see how cold it’s going to get.