Siouxland Forecast: February 3, 2021

Today is going to be our warmest day of the week so enjoy the “warm” temperatures despite the breezy and foggy conditions we will see ahead of tonight’s wintery mix to snow by tomorrow and arctic air moving in dropping temperatures into the single digits this weekend.

We do have a dense fog advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for areas west of I-29 and portions of far eastern Siouxland as visibility is ranging from a half a mile up to 9 miles across the area.

Temperatures are on the more bitter side this morning in the teens and low 20s across the area with wind chill values ranging in the single digits to the low 20s.

Thankfully winds are light this morning from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing closer to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours into this morning.

And today we are looking at morning fog but afternoon clouds with a high of 38 before temperatures drop following tonight’s cold front.

